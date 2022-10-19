Experts Predict Huge Increase In Mozzie Numbers This Summer Thanks To Flooding

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the flooding events across the state have provided a thriving environment for mosquitoes and their eggs.

Expert on mosquito-borne diseases, Professor Jason Mackenzie from the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity said the stagnant areas of water are perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes to lay and hatch their eggs.

“Having stagnant pools of water lying around, which will no doubt happen from the recent floods, will definitely increase mosquito numbers this year,” Mackenzie told the SMH.

With an increased number of mosquitoes, Mackenzie warns of the heightened risk of diseases carried by insects.

“There’s a very good chance that Ross River is going to spread a little bit further towards Melbourne this year,” he said.

Ross River Fever, which is slowly moving towards metropolitan Melbourne, Japanese encephalitis and the Buruli ulcer – a flesh-eating disease which has spread from coastal towns to some areas of Melbourne – are of the biggest concern to experts. the state have provided a thriving environment for mosquitoes and their eggs.

Expert on mosquito-borne diseases, Professor Jason Mackenzie from the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity said the stagnant areas of water are perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes to lay and hatch their eggs.

“Having stagnant pools of water lying around, which will no doubt happen from the recent floods, will definitely increase mosquito numbers this year,” Mackenzie told the SMH.

With an increased number of mosquitoes, Mackenzie warns of the heightened risk of diseases carried by insects.

“There’s a very good chance that Ross River is going to spread a little bit further towards Melbourne this year,” he said.

Ross River Fever, which is slowly moving towards metropolitan Melbourne, Japanese encephalitis and the Buruli ulcer – a flesh-eating disease which has spread from coastal towns to some areas of Melbourne – are of the biggest concern to experts.