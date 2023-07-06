Experts May Have Figured Out Why We Wake Up Before Our Alarms

Head of Sleep and Circadian Neuroscience Institute at the University of Oxford, Russell Foster, told The New York Times that this is a “genuine phenomenon.”

Researchers believe that our biological clocks, which apparently keep track of time, are the reason why we tend to wake up before our alarms.

Dr Ravi Allada, Neurobiologist who specialises in sleep and circadian rhythms at Northwestern University, attributes this clock to the optic nerve called the suprachiasmatic nucleus. This ‘clock” is what coordinates the circadian rhythms in our body.

And while our body wakes up by sensing the light around us, Allada believes that our bodies must know what time we have to wake up as well because of this internal clock that we have.

Typically, when the sun rises in the morning, cells in our eyes can detect the increasing light levels and increase the amount of stress hormone cortisol that is released, which prompts us to awaken.

Allada believes that our body triggers a similar mechanism, meaning that our body knows when we have to wake up at a certain time.

So, if you go to bed stressed, knowing that you have to be awake at 4 am to catch a 6:30 am flight, your body will know that you have to wake up early and release the stress hormone when you need it. Sometimes even earlier than you need it.

Foster suggests that setting your alarm for the same time each day can get your body used to waking up at regular times and sometimes even before your alarm.

However, not a lot of research has been conducted surrounding this phenomenon. Experts will need to research more to confirm exactly how and why our bodies wake up before our alarms.