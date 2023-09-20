Experts Fear Australia Could Be Left Vulnerable By El Niño

But experts are warning that just 'sending in the troops' when catastrophe hits may leave Australia more vulnerable than ever.

When disaster strikes, the Australian Defence Force steps in to help. And right now, hundreds of fires are already blazing across New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania.

"Look we are concerned about it," NSW Premier Chris Minns told TODAY. "And it's only September."

"It's a good warning to the communities of NSW to have a fire preparation plan in place for the summer."

As we brace for a dangerous summer, a parliamentary committee warns our over-reliance on the defence force is leaving the country vulnerable.

"Historically, the idea is that the Defence Force is the last call that is made in the midst of a national emergency," Defence Minister Richard Marles told ABC Radio.

"That call is being made more frequently, and so we do need to think about the load that is being placed on the Defence Force."

Since 2019, more than 35,000 ADF personnel from a force of about 62,000 have undertaken domestic disaster relief tasks. More than 7,000 were deployed during the Black Summer Bushfires. And 23,000 as part of Australia's COVID-19 response. More than 4,000 responded to last year's floods.

"The ADF cannot continue to be seen as some sort of 'shadow workforce'; we will need them to defend Australia. The threats are real," Julian Hill of the Defence Subcommittee said.

"The Defence Force is always going to be there when there is a capability that's going to make a difference," Marles said.

"But I think we do need to make sure that in providing this service, it doesn't detract from what is the Defence Force's first job, and that is to provide for the defence of the country."