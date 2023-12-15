The Project

Experts Dub December 15 The Most Sexless Day Of The Year

Bad news for anyone planning for a big night tonight: according to expert data, December 15 is the most sexless day of the year.

But the good news for Aussies is that it seems to mainly affect those who live in the northern hemisphere, where it is frigid in more ways than one.

The report comes from Dr Babak Ashrafi, a physician in the UK, who claims that December 16 has the lowest cases of STI tests and demands for the morning-after pill of any day of the year, and his reasoning for this is a term he calls ‘winter vagina’.

Lets allow Dr Ashrafi to explain;

“A drop in temperature can make skin and hair become dry and dehydrated, but not many people know that the temperature change can also have an effect on your vagina.” 

Dr Ashrafi goes on to explain that a lack of moisture in the air combined with an increase in people using heating indoors is to blame. 

The other major impact on this sexless season is the stress of Christmas i.e. not everyone wants your partridge in their pear tree, and lying awake at night worried about when you’ll get a chance to do your Christmas shopping, whose house is hosting lunch, and whether your sister in law will make a passive aggressive comment about your dessert.

But the good doctor has some advice on how to combat this dry spell, and that is a case of regular exercise. Not only is it good for the heart, but it has been proven to improve stress levels, depression, and exhaustion, plus it boosts blood flow to your genitals. 

This is another reminder to those men in Lycra to just check yourself before you walk into a café after a long ride.

