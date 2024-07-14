Experts Believe Smashing Wedding Cake In Your Partner’s Face Is A Red Flag

Recently, an anonymous woman shared that she had ended her marriage a day after their nuptials after the groom went against her request and smashed her face into the cake.

A Reddit thread where wedding industry professionals shared their wedding red flags also had many workers share that they also believe the cake smash to be a bad omen.

One photographer wrote, “I swear that all of the couples that have split up have smashed the cake in their significant other’s face.”

“I’ve seen this happen a handful of times and all of those relationships that I have kept up with have ended in a divorce,” another photographer wrote.

A wedding planner added: “I can tell you this is one of the biggest indicators at the wedding that the couple won’t last.”

Luxury event and wedding planner Lisa Lafferty, who had organised the wedding of Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn, agreed with the statements on the Reddit post.

“I can tell you this is one of the biggest indicators at the wedding that the couple won’t last,” Lafferty told Metro.

“Most often, when guests start cheering you on there is this interesting thing that happens; often the groom’s adrenaline spikes, and they tend to overdo it based on that momentum and cheering of the crowd.

“This ends up leaving a cakey mess in the bride’s hair, dress and sometimes gown, which can unfortunately ruin the bride’s night.”

Psychologist Dr Becky Spelman told Metro UK that a cake smash that occurs “without mutual agreement or when one partner feels uncomfortable with the act could potentially highlight issues related to control, disrespect, or disregard for boundaries.”

Dr Spelman added that it is “essential to approach these situations with empathy, understanding, and effective communication” as the relationship dynamics between couples can vary widely.