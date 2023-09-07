Experts Believe Aussies Should Be Getting Six Weeks Of Annual Leave A Year

We all love a holiday, a bit of a break from the grind of work. Spend time with the family, work on your hobbies and finally, using that pizza oven in the backyard that a family of possums have turned into a nest.

Plus, it’s good for the place where you work. You come back refreshed and renewed, batteries recharged to put in your best – or at least no longer put in your worst.

But sometimes, when your break is over it doesn’t feel like enough; the four weeks of annual leave we get in Australia just aren’t enough to fully unwind. You come back to work half-full, thinking about your unused pizza oven.

Well, now there have been calls to increase annual leave at Australian workplaces. Most places overseas have six weeks leave, and experts think it’s time for the land down under to follow suit.

There hasn’t been an increase in annual leave since the Mid-70s when unions were able to increase leave from three weeks to four.

Jonathon Woolfrey, a HR and workplace expert, thinks Aussies need more time to handle modern busy schedules.

In an interview with Chris O’Keefe on 2GB he said, “With two people working in most families, it’s time to actually acknowledge it’s very difficult to organise all the things you need to do … and you need a different way of being able to manage and deal with that in a modern workplace…Other countries have moved ahead of Australia.”

But some people have doubts and worry that an increase in leave could lead to job losses.

As Independent economist Saul Eslake explained on 2GB. “I think the result would be some combination of job losses in smaller businesses and larger businesses seeking to recoup that 4.5 per cent increase in their wages by increasing prices, which they’ve been doing quite merrily over the past 15 months.”

So, will we increase leave or not? Only time will tell. In the meantime, just stick to putting in the least amount of effort, taking long toilet breaks and clocking off early on Fridays. And except that the possums own your pizza oven now.