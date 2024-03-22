Experts Assure Us Cash Won’t Disappear For Decades

Nearly three-quarters of Australians are worried about transitioning to a cashless society.

In particular, Baby Boomers (82%), regional Australians (77%) and lower-income Australians (75%) are all demographics who are against the change.

However, official statistics suggest cash could be making a comeback. Payments technology company Waave CEO Ben Zyl said “cash nostalgia” reflected the fact that people liked the feel of money and tended to spend less when paying with cash.

“People fear losing the sense of control and visibility over what they actually have. It would be a sad moment when a child needs to leave their BSB and account details under their pillow for the tooth fairy,” he said.

The RBA announced that Australians made 30.2 million ATM withdrawals in January – the highest number in 12 months. This equated to more than $9 billion in withdrawals, the largest amount since mid-2020. RateCity research director Sally Tindal pointed out that, “Cultures and traditions continued around cash, and parents still enjoyed using it to teach their children money basics.”

“When technology fails, and we have seen that time and time again, cash is a fantastic and very reliable backup. It’s nostalgia and there is a level of practicality – it helps people feel safe,” Tindal added.

Cash Welcome campaign spokesman Jason Bryce said the latest RBA figures showed many Australians were choosing to return to cash and this was in part due to people being, “…concerned about their privacy, their safety from online scams and the uncertainty caused by regular payment system outages.”

So cash is here to stay. That’s a relief. I’ve not yet reached the heights of being able to carry around a briefcase full of money and I don’t want this digital age to rob me of that dream, god knows it’s taken enough.