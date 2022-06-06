Experts Are Saying That This Two Hour Work Hack Could Be A Gamechanger

Are you a procrastinator? Are you reading this article right now to avoid sending some emails? Firstly thank you for choosing us to procrastinate.

Secondly, this article might actually not be procrastination, or at least it might be useful procrastination. A new hack suggests we might be able to find a way to more easily focus on work.

Donna McGeorge, the author of The 1 Day Refund, recommends that we all start with one easy strategy: determine our most productive two hours of the day and devote them to our most critical tasks.

You must be strict with these two hours. There will be no meetings, email responses, or phone tapping during this period.

Not only does McGeorge believe you'll create better work faster, earn praise from your boss or customer, and possibly obtain an earlier knock-off time, but you'll also gain the mental freedom you'd anticipate from a week-long health retreat just from following this two-hour rule.

"So many people I speak to are overwhelmed, out of control and feeling like they are failing at the important things," McGeorge says.

"One of the benefits of doing this is that you get a stronger sense of 'Wow today's a good day! I feel under control'. And when unpredictable things happen that might make our day chaotic, we have the capacity to cope."

While McGeorge finds her optimum focus window between 8 and 10 am, she notes that persons with various biological clocks will have different focus windows.

If your two-hour window is between 1 and 3 am, you might wish to take up in a completely different time zone – you could be leading a fortune five company in Switzerland in no time.

If you are a morning person, try not to be tempted by the usual morning tasks.

As appealing as it may be to start the day by clearing emails, responding to messages, and tying up loose ends to "wash the slate clean" before getting down to business, McGeorge argues this is usually a mental trick.

"[Attending to emails] makes you feel good, and you get a dopamine hit that says, 'Yeah, look at me, getting stuff done!' but it's not the right stuff. Defer your dopamine hit after you've had your two hours of really productive stuff," McGeorge suggests.

It takes courage to commit to two hours for what you need to do most, but McGeorge thinks that if you communicate properly, your bosses, coworkers, family, and friends will get the hang of it. She encourages you to let go of your guilt.

Now time to go do some work – unless, of course, your window is over for the day, in which case it's time to go check Instagram for the 50th time today.