Expert Thinks Tea Should Be Made With Salt To Make It Taste Better

American chemistry professor Michelle Francl revealed their secret to a beautiful brew is, wait for it…a pinch of salt. And while it's not clear if you're meant to pair that with milk and one sugar, Francl swears there is a method to the supposed madness.

She explains that salt acts as a blocker to the receptor, which makes tea taste bitter, especially when it has been stewed.By adding an undetectable pinch of table salt, you will counteract the bitterness of the drink.

Brits were unimpressed, to say the least, with etiquette guide Debrette's writing "Don't even say the word 'salt' to us".

The brew-ha-ha even prompted an intervention from the British embassy in Washington, who released a video reminding people how to make a proper cup of tea "in case you've hit your head".

The US embassy in London responded with its own statement, noting that "the unthinkable notion of adding salt to Britain's national drink is not official United States policy. And never will be."

It will not heed to Professor Francl's advice and says it will stick to what it calls the "proper way" of making tea - by microwaving it - while the UK Cabinet Office is adamant it can only be made using a kettle.