Expert Says There Are Five Scientifically-Proven Ways To Make You Hotter

Lillian Park, associate professor and chair of the Department of Psychology at the State University of New York, says that as opposed to physically changing the way we look, there are ways we can manipulate other people into finding us more attractive.

In the book ‘How To Win Friends And Influence Fungi,” Park explains that wearing red is one surefire way to make ourselves more attractive to others.

The colour has long been associated with lust, desire and passion, with studies in 2008 and 2010 revealing that men found women more desirable when they were wearing red.

Colloquially known as the “cheerleader effect”, having attractive friends can heighten your own desirability to others.

“Yes, being surrounded by good-looking friends makes you appear better-looking than if you were alone or surrounded by plain-looking friends,” Park said.

“Researchers at Michigan State University found that having attractive friends on social media led people to think the profile owner was more attractive. So, let your gorgeous friends do the heavy lifting. Surround yourself with them and voilà, your own attractiveness will be elevated.”

Park also explains that having people approach you can make you appear hotter.

Citing a study from Northwestern University, researchers looked at a speed-dating event. For half of the dating event, men moved from table to table. The other half saw women move while the men remained in place.

The study revealed that participants rated attractiveness higher when the opposite party was more passive. “The people who moved experienced greater attraction and chemistry toward their speed-dating partner.”

And no, it’s not all the beer goggles doing the work, but “people become more attractive at closing time.”

In a study conducted at a Sydney bar, punters were asked to rate fellow patrons on attractiveness at the beginning, middle and end of the evening, while having their blood alcohol levels measured.

Although BA levels increased as the night went on, researchers said that it was not the only factor that changed how hot people were perceived to be. It was the repeated exposure to the same people as the night went on coupled with a smaller group of potential suitors.

And this is news to no one, but having a good personality really does make you more attractive.

“Remember the previous study where being surrounded by good-looking people increased your attractiveness? In that same study, researchers found that the comments and behaviours from the good-looking friends mattered.

“Positive comments and kind behaviours from the good-looking friends increased attractiveness in social media profile owners. We want to be with people who are kind, generous, dependable, and supportive. There is nothing sexier than someone who makes us feel good.”