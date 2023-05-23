Expert Says Parents Should Consider A 'Reverse Sleep-In' To Get More Sleep

Parenting is hard; it only gets harder when young parents don't get access to the health and psychological benefits that come with getting enough sleep.

Here are five ways experts recommend you catch up on your sleep while taking care of your little one.

Do a reverse sleep-in

The first thing recommended by postpartum doula Naomi Chrisoulakis is what she calls a 'reverse sleep-in'. This is where instead of a lazy morning in bed, you spend a lazy night in bed before you go to sleep. To me, this sounds less like a 'reverse sleep-in' and more like just 'going to bed early'.

Naps are your best friend

20 minutes is all you need to get the most out of a nap. Try and schedule it around when your toddler goes down or maybe during your lunch break. If you've got time to mindlessly scroll, you've got time for a little nap.

Use meditation to switch off

Find your mind racing as you try to fall asleep. Try meditation apps to lull your mind to sleep. Most apps, like Insight Timer, have pre-recorded meditations from teachers that will guide you through a 15-30 minute session. Some find it as restorative as four hours' sleep.

Float away exhaustion

Some wellness specialists recommend regular 'sensory deprivation' sessions, the benefits of which will stay with you for up to 12 weeks. The light-free, sound-proof floatation tanks allow you to float in 35C water that's full of salts and magnesium to release muscle tension, calm the nervous system and alter brain wave activity. For an affordable at-home solution, you can use Epsom salts in a warm bath to relax the body."

Switch up bub's sleep schedule

If your child's sleep is continuing to keep you up at night, there are a couple of things parents can do. Sometimes, all it requires is a small, simple change to a baby's sleep schedule.

Getting a non-primary carer, grandparent or friend to look after the baby for an evening can be a natural way to help build new habits. But if things are getting really tough, there are always sleep experts that can help consult you through the process.