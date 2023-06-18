Expert Says If You Wind Down By Listening To True Crime, That May Be Huge Red Flag

In a viral video, psychologist Dr Thema Bryant told the Mel Robbins podcast that people who enjoy relaxing while consuming violent media such as true crime documentaries, crime shows or true crime podcasts, may do so because it is familiar.

“If your idea of relaxing before you go to sleep is to watch three episodes of Law and Order I would encourage you to think about ‘why is trauma relaxing to me?’” she said.

“Some of us grew up in high stress, so people mistake peace for boring,” she said.

“To come home to yourself you have to lean into the discomfort because it’s gonna feel unfamiliar.”

Many took to the comments to share their personal experiences and why they turned to crime shows to unwind.

“When I started to heal, those shows I was obsessed with watching (had watched them for 20+ years since childhood and knew every dated case) became not only less appealing but disturbing to me. For me, they were definitely related,” one person shared.

“At night I can’t fall asleep unless it’s on ID tv. I grew up in a very abusive household. The beatings still bring me to tears. How do I reprogram this unhealthy affliction,” another woman asked.

Another commenter said that she watches it because usually, the characters in these shows get justice, “the trauma isn’t relaxing to me, it’s the justice the characters/real people often get that I never did in my own life.”

Many others mirrored this sentiment. “The reality was (at the time for me), trauma was almost everywhere in my profession, but justice was rarely seen. Thus, watching SVU was a way for my brain to see some form of justice in the area where justice is needed most.”