Expert Says Buying A Workmate Coffee Could Be 'Micro-Cheating'

A human behaviour expert says it's one of the biggest signs you're 'micro-cheating' on your partner.

According to Eldin Hasa, regularly spending money on a colleague can be "damaging" to your partner.

"One sign to watch for is if you are regularly spending money on a colleague, such as buying them coffee every day or treating them to cheeky drinks at the pub after work," Hasa told metro.co.uk.

"This behaviour, no matter how innocent it may seem, could be seen as disrespectful to your partner."

Hasa also said flirting can be a big problem between colleagues.

"If you find yourself engaging in flirtatious behaviour with your colleagues, such as lingering touches or compliments, you may be crossing the line," she said.

"This sort of chemical can release feel-good chemicals in the brain, leading to a sense of excitement and arousal that can impact your relationship."

She also says hiding interactions with a colleague from your partner is also another red flag, because it can erode trust at home.