Expert Reveals You Should Never Open A Bottle Of Wine Brought By A Dinner Guest On The Same Night

A professional butler has revealed why it’s bad etiquette to open the bottle your guests bring to your house on that evening.

Daniel Prattley from Devon, England, was previously an assistant to Joan Rivers and now works for the wealthiest families, says that it is poor etiquette to open a bottle of wine on the same night it was received.

He claims that in doing so, you are implying that you don’t have enough booze to cater for the party, and this may result in your guests feeling like they should hold back on consumption and, thus, not having as enjoyable an evening as they could have.

“Never open wine that's bought for you. Make sure you don't just have enough wine, but non-alcoholic spirits for those who are driving, pregnant, or don't want to drink,” he told Insider.

“What a lot of my clients like to do is write on the label who bought it and the date and keep it for a different occasion.”

Valid point. However, I feel like the text I send to my friends that says, “Please bring wine, I don’t have any,” clears that up right away.

Plus, there’s always that one friend who drinks something nobody else likes. They can bring their own Pinot Blanc.

Gogglebox Australia Returning With Fan-Favourite Families In A New Season

