The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Expert Reveals Why It's Very Rare That We Ever See Baby Pigeons

Expert Reveals Why It's Very Rare That We Ever See Baby Pigeons

Have you ever wondered why you never see baby pigeons? Well, one expert has revealed why!

A pigeon expert has revealed that not only are baby pigeons real, but pigeon expert isn't a particularly good job title.

And that's why Debra Kriensky with the New York Audubon Society prefers the term' conservation biologist'.

Semantics aside, Kriensky finally tells us why we never see baby pigeons. Because think about it, you've never seen a baby pigeon. And if you're thinking, "I have seen a baby pigeon," then you're wrong or a liar.

"By the time they leave the nest, they are already quite large and resemble adult birds more than they do chicks," she explained. 

It turns out baby pigeons are ready to leave the nest after about 25 to 32 days, by which point they are fairly indistinguishable from adult pigeons. 

Kriensky says if you do happen to spot a baby pigeon, it's likely fallen from the nest and should be returned to its home or taken to a wildlife rehabilitator. 

Domino’s New Pasta Pizza Has People Divided
NEXT STORY

Domino’s New Pasta Pizza Has People Divided

Advertisement

Related Articles

Domino’s New Pasta Pizza Has People Divided

Domino’s New Pasta Pizza Has People Divided

We’ve all been in a bit of a pickle, sitting down at an Italian restaurant, trying to decide whether to get pizza or pasta. Well now, thanks to Dominos, you no longer have to choose.
Parents Buying Noise-Cancelling Headphones To Get Some Peace And Quiet

Parents Buying Noise-Cancelling Headphones To Get Some Peace And Quiet

A house with kids can be quite a noisy one, so how do parents find peace with all that yelling and Bluey on repeat?
Matildas' Physician Says The Team's Menstrual Cycles Will Sync Up After Playing Separately Around The World

Matildas' Physician Says The Team's Menstrual Cycles Will Sync Up After Playing Separately Around The World

Although there is no medical literature supporting this phenomenon, period syncing seems to be real in the case of The Matildas.
World’s First ‘Golden Bachelor’ Has Been Revealed, Meet 71-Year-Old Gerry Turner

World’s First ‘Golden Bachelor’ Has Been Revealed, Meet 71-Year-Old Gerry Turner

In a world-first Bachelor spin-off show, ‘The Golden Bachelor’ will follow 71-year-old Gerry Turner’s quest to find “a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life.”
Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Split After Seven Years Of Marriage

Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Split After Seven Years Of Marriage

The Modern Family star Sofia Vergara announces divorce from Magic Mike husband Joe Manganiello.