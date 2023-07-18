Expert Reveals Why It's Very Rare That We Ever See Baby Pigeons

A pigeon expert has revealed that not only are baby pigeons real, but pigeon expert isn't a particularly good job title.

And that's why Debra Kriensky with the New York Audubon Society prefers the term' conservation biologist'.

Semantics aside, Kriensky finally tells us why we never see baby pigeons. Because think about it, you've never seen a baby pigeon. And if you're thinking, "I have seen a baby pigeon," then you're wrong or a liar.

"By the time they leave the nest, they are already quite large and resemble adult birds more than they do chicks," she explained.

It turns out baby pigeons are ready to leave the nest after about 25 to 32 days, by which point they are fairly indistinguishable from adult pigeons.

Kriensky says if you do happen to spot a baby pigeon, it's likely fallen from the nest and should be returned to its home or taken to a wildlife rehabilitator.