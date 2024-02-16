The Project

Expert Reveals Which Mouldy Foods Can And Can’t Be Salvaged

Here it is, the hot and not list for mouldy food.

Dr Keith Schneider, a food safety expert at the University of Florida, told the Daily Mail that some moulds are harmless and can be cut off to enjoy the rest of the food item (Hot!). 

However, others produce mycotoxins, which can cause gut upsets and vomiting or in extreme cases lead to organ damage and some types of cancer (Not!). 

“We’re exposed to small amounts of these fungi all the time, and all in all, the body is pretty good at repairing itself, but when you have a large fungal mass, we can get a higher than-desirable dose.” Dr Schneider said. 

The types of foods that you can chop the mould off are hard cheeses, chocolate, jam and firmer fruit and vegetable produce with a peel, such as carrots and apples.

Well that makes sense, food safety aside, throwing out chocolate should be a crime. 

What he recommends throwing out though, is soft and semi-soft cheeses, yoghurt, fruits, soft breads like white sandwich bread, muffins, and bagels and soft fruits and vegetables. 

I guess Dr Schneider thinks we're all on a food safety expert's salary!

