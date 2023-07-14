Expert Reveals The Six Signs Your Partner is Trying to ‘Quiet Quit’ Your Relationship

A new way to get out of a relationship you don’t want to be in is to be a massive wuss and wait for it to fizzle out rather than having a conversation about it.

So. Grown. Up.

Cassandra Kalpaxis, a divorce lawyer, told FEMAIL that this new craze of ‘quiet quitting’ a relationship is growing exponentially, and there are six very obvious signs for you to look for.

They suddenly agree with everything. It sounds great, but in reality, it means they’ve just given up trying to compromise, and they can’t be bothered trying to get you to see their side of things. It’s a dead giveaway that they’ve checked out, baby! They say what you want to hear. Again, this sounds pretty sweet, but it’s a massive red flag.They’re pacifying you to make time pass quicker so the end is closer. It’s not exactly brutal, but it’s certainly grim. They stop talking about the future. This one makes a lot of sense. Why would you want to talk about Christmas 2025 in Bali if you didn’t see yourself being there for it? If they’ve stopped making future plans or committing to ones you’ve come up with, it’s bye-bye birdie! They’re constantly on their phone. I mean, we all are, but if their eyes are more on their device than they are on you, they’ve silently said, “See ya round, sucker”. When you go out, they stay home. Sure, not all of your friends are interesting, but if your partner is opting for pyjamas and the telly over drinks with mutual mates, you’re in the quiet quitting territory. And finally, the last red flag is if they are staying late at work more often. No one likes their job that much. If 9-5 is turning into 9-9, then you should start looking for a housemate.

The ‘quiet quitting’ trend is for people who want to be broken up with rather than be the ones to do the breaking up. How embarrassing.

So if you’ve noticed your partner isn’t putting in any effort anymore, and their face lights up when you say, “Hey, we need to talk…”, then they’re likely trying to ‘quiet quit’ the relationship.

Abandon ship, but before you do, be the grown-up and have the conversation they’re too scared to have.