Expert Reveals The Most Common Dog Sleeping Positions And What They Mean

But have you ever wondered why they sleep in the positions they do?

Well, Dr Elizabeth Rutherford from Bausch & Lomb’s Project Watson told Sleepoplis about all the different sleeping dog positions.

The Superman

This sleeping position is when the dog is sleeping on their tummy and their back legs are stretched out behind, and his front legs are in front of him, like Superman.

“This is common in young dogs and playful dogs. It often means that they are tired and in need of rest but ready to play of the opportunity presents itself,” Rutherford explains.

The Donut

When you find your dog tucked into a ball with all its limbs underneath themselves, this is called the donut.

“This can protect a dog who is feeling cold if they are exposed to the elements or in a cold room. It also makes a dog who is anxious feel less vulnerable when getting used to a new environment.”

Lion’s Pose

Lion’s pose is when you find your dog sleeping on its front paws.

“This is when a dog sleeps with its head on its front paws. Their back legs might be tucked underneath them or out to one side.”

“Once they begin to dream and fall into a deep sleep, dogs will often roll onto their side.”

All Cuddled Up

Pooches that cuddle up to their owner could be looking for comfort. “This often shows that they feel a bond with the owner or other pet adn are looking to form a connection,” Rutherford says. Does that not make your heart melt? “This also means that they are very comfortable and trusting of the person or other pet.”

Burrowed

This is when you find your dog under some blankets, pillows or bedding. This could be because it might be a bit cold, or could be comforting for anxious dogs who are adjusting to a new environment.

Belly Up

If you find your dog sleeping with its tummy up with its legs in the air, that means it feel safe and comfortable.

Back To Back

“This is when a dog sleeps with their back pressed as closely as possible to their owner or another pet. Dogs looking to build a bond with their owner or housemate may sleep in this position.”

Sprawled Out On The Tiles

Your dog with sprawl out on cool tiles after a walk or on a hot day to cool down. If your dog is feeling a bit hot, make sure there is cool water available to them, and pop on a fan or the air conditioner to ensure they do not overheat.