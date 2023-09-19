Expert Reveals Just How Far Away You Should Be From The Person Next To You At The Beach

As the heat rises, the proximity between us and our fellow beach-goers decreases.

So, what’s the best way to annoy people so much they get farther away from you? No, we’re not taking that angle, really. We want to be good neighbours, good citizens… with passive-aggressive retorts stored safely in the back pocket of our bathers.

Well, etiquette expert Anna Musson spoke to NCA Newswire and says we should try to not sit too close together, but demand for sandy real estate may dictate otherwise. In which case, she recommends making eye contact and gesturing to the person you’re getting closer to, to see if it’s ok that you exist as well.

Music is a big one. Musson suggests being mindful if you listen to really crap music. And be honest, you know if you do. Or if you just listen to music that may be offensive and full of expletives. She advises we keep the volume low and always turn it down if asked. And play it safe with popular genres like top 40’s, leaving heavy metal for the AirPods.

She also suggests keeping it discreet with displays of affection, not being too bothersome with stinky foods, and not letting your kids run riot. The beach is for everyone; keep an eye on your kids for their safety and everyone’s sanity.