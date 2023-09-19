The Project

Expert Reveals Just How Far Away You Should Be From The Person Next To You At The Beach

Summer is upon us, and with it comes a surge in popularity for one of our country’s finest commodities: the beach. So, an etiquette expert has shared the dos and don’ts when you’re out enjoying the sun and waves.

As the heat rises, the proximity between us and our fellow beach-goers decreases.

So, what’s the best way to annoy people so much they get farther away from you? No, we’re not taking that angle, really. We want to be good neighbours, good citizens… with passive-aggressive retorts stored safely in the back pocket of our bathers.

Well, etiquette expert Anna Musson spoke to NCA Newswire and says we should try to not sit too close together, but demand for sandy real estate may dictate otherwise. In which case, she recommends making eye contact and gesturing to the person you’re getting closer to, to see if it’s ok that you exist as well.

Music is a big one. Musson suggests being mindful if you listen to really crap music. And be honest, you know if you do. Or if you just listen to music that may be offensive and full of expletives. She advises we keep the volume low and always turn it down if asked. And play it safe with popular genres like top 40’s, leaving heavy metal for the AirPods.

She also suggests keeping it discreet with displays of affection, not being too bothersome with stinky foods, and not letting your kids run riot. The beach is for everyone; keep an eye on your kids for their safety and everyone’s sanity.

More Social Housing On The Way As Federal & Victorian Governments Announce First Project

More Social Housing On The Way As Federal & Victorian Governments Announce First Project

Two brick towers in Melbourne's inner north will make way for Australia's first social housing "accelerator" project under a joint initiative by the Victorian and federal governments.
Sixty Five Government Departments Fall Victim To Large Scale Cyber Attack On Legal Firm

Sixty-five government departments and agencies have fallen victim to the country’s latest ‘large scale’ cyber-attack on legal firm HWL Ebsworth.
British Scientist Reckons Kids Are More Likely To Grow Tall If They Come From Loving Families

Biological anthropologist Barry Bogin believes that kids who are brought up in loving families are more likely to be tall.
Slippery Balls Becoming A Major Issue For Players At France's Rugby World Cup

A heatwave in France has seen a rise in humidity, and with the Rugby World Cup well underway, this is causing the players one very specific problem.
Katy Perry Sells Rights To Her Music For $225 Million

Pop star Katy Perry has sold the rights to all five of her major label studio albums for $225 million ($AU 350 million).