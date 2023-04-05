Expert Reveals How Often We Should Be Washing Our Towels, And It May Be More Often Than You Think

This is definitely not the case, according to the experts.

Experts have revealed that we should be changing our towels at least every three days to avoid infections, skin irritation and acne.

Our towels don’t just hold on to the water that we dry off our bodies when we hop out of the shower. Bacteria, sweat and dead skin cells also get transferred.

Sydney-based dermatologist Shreya Andric told news.com.au, “if you shower more than once a day, then you might want to wash it more frequently.”

“Towels absorb a lot of water and remain damp for hours, which can be an excellent breeding ground for bacteria.”

Two weeks of using the same towel are probably the longest you can use a towel before the germs get out of control on your towel.

Andric also suggested using a different towel for your face and body, as this can spread oils, bacteria and fungi from your body onto your face. This is particularly important if you are prone to acne.

“Use hot water to kill off any bacteria (preferably 60 degrees Celsius)” as well as “avoid fabric softener as this will reduce the absorbency of the towels,” Andric said.

“Bath towels can last years, especially if you have multiple that you rotate through. They should be replaced if they have a smell that won’t go with washing or if they are no longer absorbent.”