Expert Ranks Milk And Plant-Based Options Based On Nutritional Value

Well, an expert dietician, Susie Burrell, has ranked all the options based on nutritional value.

Susie Burrell writes in GoodFood that the worst milk in the world (not her words, granted) is coconut milk. That’s right, coconut milk gets a big thumbs down from Susie, who rates it a 0/10, stating that it has “no positive nutritional attributes and is extremely high in saturated fat.”

The second lowest on the charts was rice milk, with a 2/10 rating. She writes that rice milk “offers few nutrients naturally, especially if unfortified with calcium and protein,” but notes that it is low in carbs and calories and serves as a good alternative for people with allergies.

Almond milk and macadamia milk scored 3/10. Although they are low in calories, they offer few nutrients naturally unless they have added calcium and protein.

Oat milk was scored a 5/10 as it is low in calories and a nice creamy taste; however, it naturally lacks calcium and protein and usually has added sugars.

Full cream dairy milk is just in front with 6/10 because it is a “whole, natural food, rich in key nutrients” but is “relatively high in saturated fat.”

Soy milk received an 8/10, as it is low in saturated fat and high in protein. However, sometimes people find the taste not to their liking and can possibly be contraindicated by some medical conditions. While the top of the pops was low-fat dairy milk, which received a 10/10 from Burrell, yes, the cow is queen!

Burrell says, “Contrary to popular belief, low-fat milk does not contain more lactose – a naturally occurring sugar – than full-cream milk. It is simply lower in fat and calories per serve, containing between 0-4g of fat per 250ml serve.”