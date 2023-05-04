Expert Claims Nose Breathing Makes You Prettier, So We Better All Learn How To Breathe Again

Mouth breathing has had a tough time recently.

The character Eleven from Stranger Things used 'mouth breather' as a verbal attack. There was that whole tape your mouth shut while you sleep TikTok trend from last year.

If you are someone who likes to take a few deep breaths through your face hole, then you might feel like you are under attack.

Well, now Danish longevity scientist Mads Tömörkènyi has weighed in on the whole nose or mouth debate, and he reckons nose breathing makes you prettier.

He reckons that inhaling through your schnozz can stop you from getting wonky teeth, lazy eyes and a long face.

As Tömörkènyi told the Daily Mail, "Mouth breathing overstimulates certain cheek muscles. This can make your face appear longer, your eyes "lazier", or even change the shape of your nose."

Plus, if you switch to your hooter, you'll reap the benefits, a bit of snout huffing can "change the muscle and tissue structure in the face, which ends up making you look more attractive".

He also reckons the mouth is not a good breathing option and should only be used at certain times, "The mouth is only designed for breathing when your nasal passage is constricted by a cold or allergies, other than for eating and speaking."