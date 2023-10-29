Expert Claims Dogs Can Smell How Long You've Been Away

This would explain how dogs know when to greet you at the door when you arrive home.

They are able to identify when the scent of their owner has dropped to the level it typically reaches when the owner returns home again.

Professor Alexandra Horowitz, a canine cognition researcher from Barnard College, discussed the theory in her recent talk, For The Love Of Dogs.

"It might be that, over the course of the day, the smell of us in our homes, if we're absent, is actually diminishing," she said.

"So it could be that dogs know when you're going to come home because the smell of you has reached that weakness that it usually does when you arrive."

It's a concept Professor Horowitz has explored in the past, with her 2016 book Being a Dog examining a dog's relationship to smell.

In the book, Horowitz claimed smell "rubber-bands time for dogs," by "pulling some of the past and future into the now."