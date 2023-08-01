Expert Believes Humans Are Getting More Unattractive With Every Generation

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But also, the internet exists and people love to be judgemental.

Whether it’s ‘hot or not’ lists, or debates about celebs having plastic surgery, beauty standards are crazy now and there is a lot of stuff on the web to make you feel terrible about yourself.

Well now get ready for a brand-new idea to make you feel horrible… everyone’s getting uglier.

The founder of a facial aesthetics consultancy firm called QOVES Shafee Hassan posted a TikTok with the question ‘Why don’t faces look like they used to?’

He then showed old yearbook photos of people from the 60s and reckons all these high school kids were more attractive back then.

He reckons it’s all to do with mouth breathing and jaws. The more mouth breathing you do the less developed your jaw becomes. With all the pollution, poor diets and sleeping patterns of modern-day people, we mouth-breathe a lot more and that makes us ugly.

“The average person's face is becoming increasingly disadvantaged by modern diets, sleeping patterns, pollutants and orofacial habits creating a greater inequality in ‘the attractives’ vs ‘the unattractives’”, the caption read.

So, if you want to be beautiful, maybe get a good night's sleep and some fresh air and stop mouth breathing. Also, start dressing in clothes from the 60s, people will think you are a time traveller and thus hotter.