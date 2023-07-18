Experimental Drug Slowed Alzheimer’s Progression By A Few Months, New Study Finds

The experimental drug, donanemab, has been developed by Eli Lilly and researchers say it is the latest promising development for treating the most common form of dementia.

According to the trial, it works best if administered as early as possible, ideally before patients develop symptoms of the brain-wasting disease.

Donanemab has been shown to slow progression of memory and thinking problems by about a third, but that rate doubles to 60 per cent if the drug is started when patients are only mildly impaired, according to new trial data presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in Amsterdam.

The full analysis from the study involving more than 1700 patients showed that results were less robust for older, later-stage patients as well as those with higher levels of a protein called tau that has been linked to Alzheimer's disease progression.

Lilly expects the US Food and Drug Administration to decide by the end of this year whether to approve donanemab.

It said submissions to other global regulators are underway and most will be completed by year end.

Donanemab, like the recently approved Leqembi from Eisai and Biogen, is an intravenous antibody designed to remove deposits of a protein called beta amyloid from the brains of Alzheimer's patients.

However, Lilly's study showed that brain swelling, a known side effect of amyloid-clearing antibodies, occurred in more than 40 per cent of patients with a genetic predisposition to develop Alzheimer's.

The company had previously reported that 24 per cent of the overall donanemab treatment group had brain swelling.

Brain bleeding occurred in 31 per cent of the donanemab group and about 14 per cent of the placebo group.

The deaths of three trial patients were linked to the treatment, researchers reported.

"These side effects should not be taken lightly" but most cases were manageable by monitoring with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or stopping the drug, said study investigator Dr. Liana Apostolova, professor in Alzheimer's Disease research at Indiana University School of Medicine.

Doctors are likely to use "very stringent MRI safety screening while we treat these patients," she said.

With AAP.