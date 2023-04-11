The Project

Experiment Shows How Gross Hand Dryers Are, And It Will Make You Think Twice About Using Them

If you’ve ever suspected that public toilet hand dryers are unsanitary, then unfortunately, you are dead right.

TikTokker @the_lab_life1 used Petri dishes to take samples from hand dryers in a shopping mall, a movie theatre and at her work.

After incubating them, she discovered that all three contained organisms that look pretty off, even if you don’t have a science degree.

The only sample that didn’t contain any bacteria was the air-dry sample. Meanwhile, the sample that appeared to contain the most was taken from work.

It’s not the hand dryers themselves that are full of bacteria, but they do push bacteria aerosols from the environment onto your hands.

Take a moment to reflect on how icky that is - all the poop, pee, and tears shed in public toilets has the chance to end up on your hands.

The clip has earned over two million likes and over 12,000 comments from horrified users who are rethinking their hand-drying methods.

You can check it out on Tik Tok if you’re brave enough.

It’s bound to get you to stop using hand dryers unless you’re expecting to shake hands with someone you hate right after.

@the_lab_life1 Trigger warning around 50 seconds 😬 #fyp #science #lab ♬ Dog Days Are Over - Florence + The Machine
Couple Given "Surprise Surcharge" In Sydney Restaurant
