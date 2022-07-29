Expectant Parents Could Soon Be Able To Watch Their Baby In Utero On Their Phone

Engineers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a wearable device the size of a postage stamp that would enable parents to have a view of their baby in the womb.

The device can capture live, continuous images that show what is happening deep inside the body for up to 48 hours.

They are now fine-tuning Artificial Intelligence that can analyse the results and send them to a smartphone app that parents can then view.

Researchers hope they will become available at shops and chemists for families to have access to once a week.

However it doesn’t just end there, the researchers believe the device could also be used to monitor cancer patients’ tumours and speed up disease diagnosis and treatment.

Professor Xuanhe Zhao, a mechanical engineer at MIT who helped design the tech, told MailOnline: 'The ultrasound stickers can be potentially used for imaging of pregnant women.

'But the imaging frequency should be reduced — such as one to imaging per week — to guarantee the safety.'

He said: 'We envision a few patches adhered to different locations on the body.

'The patches would communicate with your cellphone, where AI algorithms would analyse the images on demand.

'We believe we've opened a new era of wearable imaging. With a few patches on your body, you could see your internal organs.'