The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Expectant Parents Could Soon Be Able To Watch Their Baby In Utero On Their Phone

Expectant Parents Could Soon Be Able To Watch Their Baby In Utero On Their Phone

New technology which has created an “ultrasound sticker” will allow expectant parents to have access to a view of their baby in utero via an app on their phone thanks to a wearable sticker.

Engineers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a wearable device the size of a postage stamp that would enable parents to have a view of their baby in the womb. 

The device can capture live, continuous images that show what is happening deep inside the body for up to 48 hours.

They are now fine-tuning Artificial Intelligence that can analyse the results and send them to a smartphone app that parents can then view.

Researchers hope they will become available at shops and chemists for families to have access to once a week.

However it doesn’t just end there, the researchers believe the device could also be used to monitor cancer patients’ tumours and speed up disease diagnosis and treatment.

Professor Xuanhe Zhao, a mechanical engineer at MIT who helped design the tech, told MailOnline: 'The ultrasound stickers can be potentially used for imaging of pregnant women. 

'But the imaging frequency should be reduced — such as one to imaging per week — to guarantee the safety.'

He said: 'We envision a few patches adhered to different locations on the body.

'The patches would communicate with your cellphone, where AI algorithms would analyse the images on demand.

'We believe we've opened a new era of wearable imaging. With a few patches on your body, you could see your internal organs.'

Statement From AAMI
NEXT STORY

Statement From AAMI

Advertisement

Related Articles

Statement From AAMI

Statement From AAMI

A statement from an AAMI spokesperson:
Discovery of Tiny Tectonic Diamonds in QLD

Discovery of Tiny Tectonic Diamonds in QLD

The saying ‘pressure makes diamonds’ is true, but sometimes that’s only exciting for geologists.
Modern Herpes Might Be A Result Of Bronze Age Kissing Thanks A Lot, Ancestors

Modern Herpes Might Be A Result Of Bronze Age Kissing Thanks A Lot, Ancestors

Cold sores. Nobody loves them. Research has found that the reason herpes might have taken off in the first place is because our bronze age ancestors couldn’t get enough of kissing.
This Viral Hack Claims To Help Keep Your Fresh Produce Fresher For Longer

This Viral Hack Claims To Help Keep Your Fresh Produce Fresher For Longer

With the skyrocketing prices of produce at the moment, we all want to keep our veggies from rotting and wilting before we have chance to eat them and this hack claims to do just that.
Australian Chaos Almost Caused A Traffic Jam During The Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony

Australian Chaos Almost Caused A Traffic Jam During The Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony

The Commonwealth Games have officially kicked off in Birmingham, U.K., with the Opening Ceremony taking place in the early hours of Friday morning.