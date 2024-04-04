The Project

Expectant Mum Says Having A Baby In Her 20s Is The New ‘Teen Pregnancy’

An expectant mum has claimed having a baby in her 20s is now considered the new ‘teen pregnancy’.

n a video on TikTok, 25-year-old Emily Tollenaar compared her experience of being pregnant to the stigma of “teen mums”.

“I seriously think being pregnant in your twenties is the new teen pregnancy,” she said.

“I’m 25, pregnant, and I swear the number of looks I get wherever I go.

“It makes me feel self-conscious about it, I want to cover up. I don’t know if it is just my area, but every single mum or pregnant lady around me looks at least 35.

“It’s just bizarre.”

Other younger mums in the comments revealed they, too, had felt the same “stigma” around their pregnancies.

Speaking to news.com.au, Tollenaar said the reaction to her growing mum “hasn’t been what I expected”.

“People stare at my belly and then look at my face in shock because they think I am too young to have a baby,” she said.

“Before I even fell pregnant I noticed there was judgement. The first time I went to buy prenatal vitamins, the lady at the counter looked me up and down.

“The negative reaction to my pregnancy has been very noticeable and incredibly jarring.”

