Expect A Heatwave This Christmas, As Temperatures Set To Reach 45 Degrees In Some States

Southern states are being told to brace for the heat, as hot air across Western Australia will shift across to southeast states between Christmas and New Year’s Eve

Aussies in the Southern states are told to prepare for a heatwave between Christmas and New Years day. 

It’s warned to increase the risk of grass fires and heat-related illness during the Christmas break.

A heat wave is defined by The Bureau of Meteorology as three or more days when both day-time and night-time temperatures are unusually high in relation to the long-term average and recent climate.

Hot, dry northerly winds will then descend over South Australia, sending temperatures as much as 15C above average.

