Expect A Heatwave This Christmas, As Temperatures Set To Reach 45 Degrees In Some States

Aussies in the Southern states are told to prepare for a heatwave between Christmas and New Years day.

It’s warned to increase the risk of grass fires and heat-related illness during the Christmas break.

A heat wave is defined by The Bureau of Meteorology as three or more days when both day-time and night-time temperatures are unusually high in relation to the long-term average and recent climate.

Hot, dry northerly winds will then descend over South Australia, sending temperatures as much as 15C above average.