Exercising With A Friend Could Be The Key to Finding Fitness Motivation

It may seem simple, but American scientists from Kean University found that interacting with active people, can influence sedentary people to become more active.

Using data from the U.S. Military Academy, the scientists developed a mathematical model to simulate how social interactions can affect a population's exercise trend over time.

Populations with decreased physical activity and sedentary behaviour were found to be in the absence of social interactions.

But, when social interactions between sedentary and moderately active people were included, the population became more physically active in the long term.

"We have traditionally directed physical activity interventions by engaging sedentary individuals to become more active," the researchers said in a statement.

"Our model suggests that focusing on the moderately active population to sustain their activity and increasing their interactions with sedentary people could stimulate higher levels of overall physical activity in the population."

Regular exercise has already been cited as a way to help improve mental health, and U.K. fitness professional Andre Bates explains that exercising with a friend requires commitment and accountability.

"It's very easy not to go and exercise when you're relying on yourself - but with a friend, you can use each other for motivation to make sure you stick at what you set out to do," he told the BBC.

"You can make friends in a group exercise environment - and then if you're not there for your usual 06:00 class on a Monday or Tuesday, they might ask, 'Where are you?' so there's that little bit of guilt that makes sure you're there next time.

"We're all pushing for the same purpose, whether it's a mental improvement, physical improvement, fitness or performance - everyone is here to improve."