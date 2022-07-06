Exercising At The Weekend Is Just As Productive As Daily Midweek Exercise

Weekend exercise warriors rejoice, particularly time-poor folks and parents who often don't get time to exercise every day, no need to fret!

Research suggests that getting all your exercise done in one go at the weekend or spreading it out over the week makes no difference in health benefits.

A study found as long as participants had 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week, such as a brisk walk, swim or cycle, or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity, there was no difference between those who spread the 150 minutes out over the course of a week.

The findings indicate that the cumulative amount of active minutes is more important than when the exercise actually takes place.

The team's findings have been published in the Jama Internal Medicine journal.

Joanne Whitmore, a senior cardiac nurse at the British Heart Foundation (BHF), said: 'This large study suggests that, when it comes to exercise, it doesn't matter when you do it.

However, the authors acknowledged a key limitation of the study: the data on exercise levels was collected via a questionnaire.

It means people could have potentially misreported their levels of physical activity.