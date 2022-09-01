The Project

Exercise Now Considered To Be Best For Treating Back Pain, New Guidelines Recommend

People with lower back pain are now being recommended to stay active, as new guidelines dismiss bed rest and painkillers as outdated treatments.

Doctors will start recommending patients stay active and address psychological barriers to their recovery instead of the traditional treatments such as pain killers and bed rest, according to new clinical guidelines.  

  

The new clinical standards, released by the Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care on Thursday, call for a focus on movement therapy to treat lower back pain.  

  

  

These new standards will give health practitioners a road map on how to best manage patients' lower back pain, pushing a less risky, more effective approach to treatment.  

  

Those with lower back pain will be recommended specific training exercises and help in overcoming psychological barriers to recovery, helping tackle social barriers like work and stress at home.  

  

"We are recognising that activity is really important ... it helps you stay strong, and that is going to speed up your recovery," commission clinical director Associate Professor Liz Marles said.  

  

"With this new standard, we are aiming to break the cycle and prevent a new episode of low back pain becoming a chronic problem for many Australians."  

  

Curtin University musculoskeletal physiotherapy Professor Peter O'Sullivan said the new advice will help manage consistent advice across professions.  

  

  

"For the majority of people with back pain, what you see on a scan is not predictive of their pain," said Professor O'Sullivan.  

  

"People get given this diagnostic label, and then they are frightened, so they stop working and moving, and none of that helps their pain." 

