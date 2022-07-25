The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

EXCUSE ME? Man Suing Food Stall After He Believes Sandwich Has Caused Him To Fart For Five Years

EXCUSE ME? Man Suing Food Stall After He Believes Sandwich Has Caused Him To Fart For Five Years

"The extent of the symptoms has been life-changing."

If you think the last few years have been tough spare a thought for 46-year-old Tyrone Prades who has not stopped farting for 5 years. Yes, you read that correctly. Mr Prades believes a ham sandwich he purchased from the. Birmingham Christmas market in 2017 has caused him to have constant flatulence.

The sandwich, now the subject of a €235k lawsuit, purchased on a day out with his wife and kids, allegedly caused Mr Prades severe stomach cramps, fever, vomiting and diarrhoea hours after consuming it.

He also claims to have been bedridden for five weeks after, citing salmonella poisoning, and for half a decade experiencing uncontrollable flatulence which has not only made it embarrassing for him and his family to be in public, but also kept him awake at night.

His lawyer, Robert Parkin, told the court "The symptoms are, primarily, fatigue and altered bowel function associated with 'churning' within his abdomen and flatulence.

"The claimant's stomach continues to make frequent churning noises to the extent his sleep can become disrupted.

"The extent of the symptoms has been life-changing."

Mr Parkin also alleged that other customers reportedly fell ill and the food stall in question was closed and deep-cleaned following a Public Health England investigation.

But barrister Philip Davy, representing the Frankfurt Christmas Market Ltd, has countered this accusation by insisting that the council environmental health officers found no salmonella on site, stating that they did find a knife containing E. coli (Which does sound like the worst game of Cluedo ever “It was Colonel Mustard, in the food truck with the E. coli riddled knife”).

And I’m not a fancy big city lawyer but if your argument is “It wasn’t salmonella but E. coli” that is akin to saying “I didn’t vomit in your bed, I vomited on the bed” either way you have to wash your doona.

All we can say is let’s hope Justice prevails and the only “pardon” comes from the mouth Mr Prades

New Study Revealed Working From Home Can Be Bad For Your Health
NEXT STORY

New Study Revealed Working From Home Can Be Bad For Your Health

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    New Study Revealed Working From Home Can Be Bad For Your Health

    New Study Revealed Working From Home Can Be Bad For Your Health

    Are you someone who loves working from home? Well, you might want to consider going back into the office.
    Chess Playing Robot Breaks Finger of Chess Playing Child

    Chess Playing Robot Breaks Finger of Chess Playing Child

    Checkmate, kiddo.
    A U.K. Parish Council Accidentally Grows Cannabis In Village Floral Display

    A U.K. Parish Council Accidentally Grows Cannabis In Village Floral Display

    A local green thumb spotted what appeared to be cannabis growing among the brightly coloured display.
    Study Finds We Laugh More Naturally With Friends Than With Our Partners

    Study Finds We Laugh More Naturally With Friends Than With Our Partners

    A new study has found that you may laugh more authentically and louder when with your friends, compared to with your partner.
    Di Kershaw, Beloved Gogglebox Star Has Died Aged 76

    Di Kershaw, Beloved Gogglebox Star Has Died Aged 76

    Order of Australia recipient and beloved Gogglebox star Di Kershaw passed away aged 76.