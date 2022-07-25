EXCUSE ME? Man Suing Food Stall After He Believes Sandwich Has Caused Him To Fart For Five Years

If you think the last few years have been tough spare a thought for 46-year-old Tyrone Prades who has not stopped farting for 5 years. Yes, you read that correctly. Mr Prades believes a ham sandwich he purchased from the. Birmingham Christmas market in 2017 has caused him to have constant flatulence.

The sandwich, now the subject of a €235k lawsuit, purchased on a day out with his wife and kids, allegedly caused Mr Prades severe stomach cramps, fever, vomiting and diarrhoea hours after consuming it.

He also claims to have been bedridden for five weeks after, citing salmonella poisoning, and for half a decade experiencing uncontrollable flatulence which has not only made it embarrassing for him and his family to be in public, but also kept him awake at night.

His lawyer, Robert Parkin, told the court "The symptoms are, primarily, fatigue and altered bowel function associated with 'churning' within his abdomen and flatulence.

"The claimant's stomach continues to make frequent churning noises to the extent his sleep can become disrupted.

"The extent of the symptoms has been life-changing."

Mr Parkin also alleged that other customers reportedly fell ill and the food stall in question was closed and deep-cleaned following a Public Health England investigation.

But barrister Philip Davy, representing the Frankfurt Christmas Market Ltd, has countered this accusation by insisting that the council environmental health officers found no salmonella on site, stating that they did find a knife containing E. coli (Which does sound like the worst game of Cluedo ever “It was Colonel Mustard, in the food truck with the E. coli riddled knife”).

And I’m not a fancy big city lawyer but if your argument is “It wasn’t salmonella but E. coli” that is akin to saying “I didn’t vomit in your bed, I vomited on the bed” either way you have to wash your doona.

All we can say is let’s hope Justice prevails and the only “pardon” comes from the mouth Mr Prades