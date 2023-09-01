Exciting Photos Of The Loch Ness Monster Emerge

The hunt for the Loch Ness monster has been going on for over 50 years, with a team of dedicated nerds, sorry, ‘monster hunters’ devoting their lives to finding it.

This team of nerds, sorry, monster hunters, are absolutely beside themselves at the moment because a woman has come forward with photos that one nerd, sorry, monster hunter, claims is the “most exciting” photo ever taken of it.

The photo was taken by photographer Chie Kelly in 2018, and whilst she was stunned by what she captured, she did not share them publicly or with the monster hunters until now because she feared public scrutiny.

Chie, please, as if we would make fun of you for believing in monsters.

The photos show some black lumps in the lake, but to those of us with good imaginations and hope in our hearts, the photos show a “serpent”-like creature with some of its body above the surface of the water.

The photographer explained that she saw something moving about 200m from the shore, and watched it move around for a few minutes before disappearing.

She initially thought it might have been otters, or seals, but why lean on logic, when you can brighten the lives of so many nerds, sorry, monster hunters?

And brightening their lives is probably an understatement, considering how dedicated these monster hunters are.

In 1991, one man quit his job and sold his house to search for her full-time.

One can only imagine how important these photos of lumps in a lake are to him, and if there is anything joyful to take from this story, it’s that.