Ex-Hotel Manager Reveals Everything You Should Look Out For During Your Hotel Stay

Former hotel manager Melissa Hanks has revealed in a series of TikToks everything we need to be on the lookout for when checking into our hotel rooms.

She explained that upon arrival, she would check the air filters in the room to ensure they had been cleaned before investigating the mattress for bed bugs.

"I'm sorry to tell you they do not get washed every time someone stays in a hotel," she explained in the video.

"Don't put anything on the bed until you've checked it because if you do have anything, they can, and they will get on your luggage and your clothes, and then they get distributed back home with you, which is not what you want.

"Check the mattress, the pillows and behind the baseboard, especially if it has one of those fabric ones.

"If there's a heavy infestation, once you pull back the comforter, you'll actually see them on the sheets, especially if they're a light colour."

In another video posted to social media, Hanks explained why you should also avoid using the hotel room's coffee machine.

"As a former hotel manager and an avid coffee drinker, I will not use (the coffee machines) in hotel rooms, and this is why," she said.

Hanks explained she has seen "things other than water" inside the coffee machines, and "even though the housekeeper may rinse it (the coffee machine) out or wash the outside, that tube right there (the filter) never gets cleaned."

