The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Ex-Hotel Manager Reveals Everything You Should Look Out For During Your Hotel Stay

Ex-Hotel Manager Reveals Everything You Should Look Out For During Your Hotel Stay

A night away in a fancy hotel seems like a good idea at first; however, one former hotel manager has revealed the less-than-savoury side of hotel rooms we need to be on the lookout for.

Former hotel manager Melissa Hanks has revealed in a series of TikToks everything we need to be on the lookout for when checking into our hotel rooms.

She explained that upon arrival, she would check the air filters in the room to ensure they had been cleaned before investigating the mattress for bed bugs.

@melly_creations What I do when staying at a hotel. Even though star hotels. they are sometimes the worst with cleanliness. #hotels #travel #traveling ♬ original sound - Melly

"I'm sorry to tell you they do not get washed every time someone stays in a hotel," she explained in the video.

"Don't put anything on the bed until you've checked it because if you do have anything, they can, and they will get on your luggage and your clothes, and then they get distributed back home with you, which is not what you want. 

"Check the mattress, the pillows and behind the baseboard, especially if it has one of those fabric ones.

"If there's a heavy infestation, once you pull back the comforter, you'll actually see them on the sheets, especially if they're a light colour."

In another video posted to social media, Hanks explained why you should also avoid using the hotel room's coffee machine.

"As a former hotel manager and an avid coffee drinker, I will not use (the coffee machines) in hotel rooms, and this is why," she said.

Hanks explained she has seen "things other than water" inside the coffee machines, and "even though the housekeeper may rinse it (the coffee machine) out or wash the outside, that tube right there (the filter) never gets cleaned."

Image: TikTok/Kim

Australia’s International Reputation On The Line With The Voice To Parliament Referendum
NEXT STORY

Australia’s International Reputation On The Line With The Voice To Parliament Referendum

Advertisement

Related Articles

Australia’s International Reputation On The Line With The Voice To Parliament Referendum

Australia’s International Reputation On The Line With The Voice To Parliament Referendum

This week, the Lower House is expected to pass the bill for the Voice to Parliament referendum.
Tenants Fight For More Rights Against Huge Rent Increases As More People Fall Into Housing Stress

Tenants Fight For More Rights Against Huge Rent Increases As More People Fall Into Housing Stress

High migration, high interest rates, and low vacancies have created a perfect storm of housing hells and putting the squeeze on renters.
French Open Crowd Boo Ukrainian Tennis Player Marta Kostyuk

French Open Crowd Boo Ukrainian Tennis Player Marta Kostyuk

It's not always easy to keep politics out of sport.
New Study Shows That Napping Is Beneficial For Memory Processing In Early Childhood

New Study Shows That Napping Is Beneficial For Memory Processing In Early Childhood

A new study has revealed that napping is beneficial for memory processing in early childhood.
Mark McGowan Announces He Is Stepping Down As WA Premier

Mark McGowan Announces He Is Stepping Down As WA Premier

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan has announced his shock resignation, midway through his second term in office.