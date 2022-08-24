Ex-Hotel Cleaner Reveals The Biggest Mistakes Guests Make When Checking Out

Stephanie Land, author of the Netflix, adapted series Maid and former hotel housekeeper, has shared her tips for what best to do when leaving a hotel, and it’s safe to say it’s divided the internet.

Some of the tips mentioned are not so divisive; “ball up your towels, washcloth in the middle” and “put garbage in the garbage”.

But one tip has caused mass discussion on Twitter.

Stephanie suggests that one of the biggest mistakes people make when checking out of a hotel is not tipping cleaning staff properly.

At least US$10 (AU$14) a day, per person staying in the room should be tipped, she suggested.

It should be noted that Stephanie lives in the US, where it is expected to tip.

Stephanie justified her suggestion in the comments saying that the tips are necessary for cleaning staff “because they make minimum wage and need it to survive”.

Some in the comments agreed with Stephanie’s tips.

“I’m always surprised by people who don’t think of this. Housekeepers work so hard with few spare minutes to breathe,” one person commented.

But, many disagreed.

“I do most of these things before I leave my hotel room, but tell me why I should tip, after I have spent most of my time cleaning up after myself? I usually leave my room in immaculate condition. Drives my husband crazy,” one user said.

“Tipping culture reflects the lack of a decent basic wage. The minimum hourly rate in Australia is $25. Tipping here is for good service, not as a compensation for a lack of industrial regulation,” another explained.