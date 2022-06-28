Everyone Is Remembering The Signs That Meant Someone Was Rich When They Were Kids

The signs that you’re wealthy have changed over the years. Back in the day, if your family had a Mercedes, your parents probably did well for themselves. These days, if your parents can fill up a full tank of petrol, there’s a good chance you’re upper class. Growing up, a family eating red meat multiple times was probably quite wealthy, but these days if you can afford one red capsicum, you’re probably in the highest tax bracket.

This brings us to a nostalgic thread on Facebook where people are sharing the indicators of wealth that they held as children. You see, kids are less impressed by your ability to afford a nice car, Bitcoin, or an NFT and more impressed by banal items like fizzy drinks in the fridge and possessing all of the cabbage patch dolls. (Though, it is worth mentioning that in the Richy Rich movie, the protagonist had his own McDonald’s in his mansion, which is very impressive and anything but banal.)

A post in the group She’s on the Money asked its members: “What are some things you thought were indicators of wealth when you were a kid?” and it has triggered heaps of responses. One common answer was the ability to purchase food from the canteen, which is a particularly strong indicator of wealth, especially if you’re purchasing a san choy bow because those lettuce cups aren’t cheap.

Another commenter added: “professional pictures of your family in frames on the wall”, which is very true. If you can afford to pay a photographer thousands of dollars to take a photo of you and the children awkwardly huddled together like you’re the royal family, then you definitely had money.

Of course, the classic examples that have been thrown around a lot in the thread are having a pool or living in a double-storey house. Though, nowadays, just having any home probably means you’re a bona fide millionaire.

In this writer’s experience, a strong sign that someone was rich was when they came back from school holidays with their hair braided because it meant they’d just been overseas to Fiji and had stayed at Club Med, which was a pretty expensive way to get a tan.

Though the one sign of wealth that is as true today as it was decades ago is a Foxtel subscription, if you have the money to spend upwards of $30 a month to watch reruns of Law & Order on Fox 8 when you could download the box set for free off the Internet using a VPN, you definitely have money to burn.