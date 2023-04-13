Everyone Is Falling In Love With This Balinese Tour Guides Energy

Taking *aesthetic* photos worthy of an Insta post can be a struggle when on holiday.

Asking a random tourist to take a photo of you is always risky and rarely turns out how you want.

Well, Bali might be the one place where you don’t have to worry.

Posting a now-viral video to TikTok, Andre Esho Bagir, a Swedish tourist in Bali, showed just how above and beyond Balinese tour guides go to get that perfect shot.

In the video, a guide coaches a couple and a woman on how to pose flawlessly under the Kanto Lampo Waterfall in Gianyar.

Speaking to Coconuts Bali, Bagir explained that everyone at the waterfall was so impressed with the guide they all lined up for photos.

“A lot of people stood in line to be [shot] by him – including me – and all of us watched him so intensely and were amazed by his dedication. I felt that I definitely couldn’t miss recording this, and I had so much fun while recording it,” Bagir said.

“I’ve travelled a lot, but this is my first time in Asia. I’ve never seen something like this. I thought it was so fun but still astonishing that guides like this exist!” he added.

The viral clip has racked up over 12 million views, with thousands flooding the comments to praise the guide for his dedication.

“This person out there putting 200% effort into his job,” one user said.

“HAHAHAHA OMG, you can always trust Asians to take your pictures. We do it passionately,” another praised.

“Bali guides are THE BEST,” said a third.