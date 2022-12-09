The Project

Everyone In South Korea Is About To Become A Year Younger

South Korea is set to scrap its traditional method of counting age for the more internationally used system, meaning their whole population will now become a year or two younger.

Citizens of South Korea are about to de-age thanks to a new law passed by the country's parliament that will see the nation move to the more internationally used method of counting age.  

  

Currently, there are three different ways in which the South Korean government count the age of its citizens.  

  

Koreans are considered a year old when they are born and will age a year every January 1. This is the method that is used most for everyday life.  

  

If a child is born on December 31, they would then be deemed two years old on January 1.  

  

A separate method is used for conscription purposes and for determining the legal age limit for alcohol and smoking, where a person's age is deemed zero from birth, and a year is added on January 1.  

  

The third method for counting age employed in Korea is used for medical and legal documents and is the international norm of calculating age, where age is zero at birth and a year is added on every birthday.  

  

It's all very confusing, and the South Korean government agreed that a change was needed.  

  

Taking effect in June 2023, all official documents must now only use the international method of counting age, meaning unless you are actually born on January 1, you will become a year or two younger in age.  

  

"The revision is aimed at reducing unnecessary socio-economic costs because legal and social disputes, as well as confusion, persist due to the different ways of calculating age," Yoo Sang-bum of the ruling People Power Party told parliament. 

