Every Tesla Cybertruck Recalled Due To Accelerator Pedal Issue

Every single Cybertruck has been recalled by Tesla due to an issue with the accelerator pedal.

The 3,878 Cyrbertrucks built between 13 November 2023 and 4 April 2024 have been recalled to fix the accelerator pedal, which can dislodge from its pad if it's pressed too hard.

The issue was first reported on March 31, with a second complaint made on April 3. After further testing, the company found “an unapproved change introduced lubricant (soap) to aid in the component assembly of the pad onto the accelerator pedal”.

“Residual lubricant reduced the retention of the pad to the pedal,” Tesla recall documents said.

Tesla has assured customers that if the issue does happen while they are driving “the brake pedal will cut drive torque, including when both brake and accelerator pedals are pressed, and continued application of the brake pedal will bring the vehicle to a stop as quickly as if the accelerator pedal was not pressed".

It has been reported that every Cybertruck in production after April 17 will have a new accelerator pedal to avoid the issue.

Warning Note Left For Prospective Tenants At Brisbane Rental Property

