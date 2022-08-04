Every Flavour Ice Cream... Literally

The Ice Cream Parlour in Belgravia offers a wide range of servings from baked bean flavour to soy sauce and everything in between.

But are they any good? No idea. We’re not brave enough to try any of them.

Perhaps it’s because we’ve grown up on vanilla, strawberry or chocolate, and it feels like we were only just given more exotic options like cookies and cream and salted caramel very recently.

But the idea of mayonnaise-flavoured ice cream sounds more like a cruel prank than a refreshing treat.

Soy sauce is proving to be very popular despite its “meaty overtones”, as one critic described it. And flavours such as PG Tips, Worcester Sauce and Salad Cream are making waves among shoppers too.

We can’t help but wonder if this is just what happens in the UK when summer temperatures exceed the norm.

So before someone opens a pop-up store offering carbonated cans of ketchup and salt and vinegar milkshakes, let’s hope the weather settles down over there sooner rather than later.