Every Episode Of Neighbours From 2012 Onwards To Be Uploaded To Amazon Prime Video

Out of the nearly 9,000 episodes from the show, about 200 episodes will be uploaded, featuring stars Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Natalie Imbruglia, Liam Hemsworth and Guy Pearce.

The soap was axed by Britain’s Channel 5, who said they wanted to invest in “original UK dramas” as opposed to international shows.

Amazon swooped in a saved the show after its “final episode” aired.

Amazon will have new seasons going to air every month, alongside a number of free ad-supported streaming channels like ‘Neighbours: Looking Back’ and ‘Best of Neighbours’