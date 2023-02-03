The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Every Episode Of Neighbours From 2012 Onwards To Be Uploaded To Amazon Prime Video

Every Episode Of Neighbours From 2012 Onwards To Be Uploaded To Amazon Prime Video

The iconic soap opera Neighbours will have cherished episodes uploaded to Amazon Prime Video on February 23.

Out of the nearly 9,000 episodes from the show, about 200 episodes will be uploaded, featuring stars Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Natalie Imbruglia, Liam Hemsworth and Guy Pearce.

The soap was axed by Britain’s Channel 5, who said they wanted to invest in “original UK dramas” as opposed to international shows.

Amazon swooped in a saved the show after its “final episode” aired.

Amazon will have new seasons going to air every month, alongside a number of free ad-supported streaming channels like ‘Neighbours: Looking Back’ and ‘Best of Neighbours’

The Wild Plan For Cruise Ships Being Used To Fix Australia's Housing Crisis
NEXT STORY

The Wild Plan For Cruise Ships Being Used To Fix Australia's Housing Crisis

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Wild Plan For Cruise Ships Being Used To Fix Australia's Housing Crisis

The Wild Plan For Cruise Ships Being Used To Fix Australia's Housing Crisis

Cruise ships took quite the knock during Covid; with the virus spreading on the boats like wildfire, the interest in stepping aboard a floating petri dish dipped dramatically.
Singapore Man Files Lawsuit After Being Put In The Friendzone

Singapore Man Files Lawsuit After Being Put In The Friendzone

Have you ever been rejected so badly that you decided to sue someone? Well, one man in Singapore has done just that.
Hundreds Of Queenslanders Lose Driver's Licence For Failing To Pay Outstanding Dog Registration Fees

Hundreds Of Queenslanders Lose Driver's Licence For Failing To Pay Outstanding Dog Registration Fees

It’s not just bad driving that can cost you your licence; it’s also your pets!
South Australia Is Attempting To Steal The New Years Test From Sydney

South Australia Is Attempting To Steal The New Years Test From Sydney

The South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) have appeared to make a play to steal the New Years test away from the SCG.
Sydney Named 10th Most Instagrammable City In The World

Sydney Named 10th Most Instagrammable City In The World

Beating out the likes of Tokyo and the Maldives, Sydney has landed in the top 10 for most Instagrammable cities in the world.