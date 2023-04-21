The Project

Ever Wondered What That Tiny Pocket In Your Jeans Was For?

Well, now we know.

Twitter users were shocked to discover the strange, outdated use for the tiny pockets inside the main pocket of our jeans.

Twitter account, UberFacts, explained, “The tiny pocket in jeans was designed for pocket watches.”

This design feature was added to jeans all the way back in 1873 by Levi Strauss & Co.

They added this to the classic denim jean when the target market was labourers like carpenters and miners.

Previously, Levi Strauss & Co had a tiny pocket in its overalls before they started making the jeans we know today.

“The watch pocket was an original element of our blue jeans, like the rivets on our pockets, button fly, arched back pocket stitching and leather patch. To preserve the integrity of the early design, Levi Strauss & Co. maintains the watch pocket,” Levi’s in-house historian, Tracey Panek, told 9Honey.

Twitter users took to the comments to share what they believed the little pocket was for.

“I used it to hide money from my friends when it was my round of beer,” one user jested. “For married men to hide their wedding rings when they are about to cheat,” another added.

Other suggestions included an iPod Nano, guitar picks, ear bud cases and home keys.

