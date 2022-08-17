The Project

Ever Wanted The Final, FINAL Word?

Thanks to new AI-powered ‘holographic’ video technology, an 87-year-old woman was able to appear as a hologram at her own funeral in Nottingham, UK.

The late Marina Smith gave a brief speech about her life and was even able to interact with family members who were attending the ceremony.

Luckily, they didn’t mix the files up and have Tupac rapping at the service.

But I know what you’re thinking: “If this lady was answering questions at her own funeral… I don’t reckon that was a hologram. I don’t think she’s dead.”

But rest assured, this lady HAD been cremated. So if she was still able to give a speech and answer questions after that, she can call herself whatever she wants.

Dr Stephen Smith, a co-founder of the company that created this technology, is actually the son of the late Mrs Smith. He said that his mother answered questions at the funeral from grieving relatives (and perhaps asked a few of her own, like, “son, why did I have to be the guinea pig for this weird idea?”.

The whole process does raise a bunch of new questions like, “Would you like to be at your own funeral?”, “Would you feel comfortable asking a dead person about their life?” and “Seriously, what’s wrong with that woman’s son? In the last days of her life, he had 20 cameras trained on her to record all this stuff? What about just taking her for a walk in the garden or giving her a cuddle? C’mon man.”

So if you’ve ever wanted to put funeral-goers off their catered pigs in blankets, you too can sign up for this technology to make sure that you’re remembered. Like this lady, who’ll be remembered as the woman with that odd son with all the cameras.

