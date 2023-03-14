The Project

Ever Had A Favourite Shoe? Well, This UK Man Got His Fave Tattooed On His Foot

Blazej Ambrozak from the UK decided he loves his trainer collection so much, and specifically one pair of Jordans, that he would get them tattooed onto his feet.

Forever. I feel like that doesn’t need to be said, and yet, Blazej, you know tattoos are permanent?

I don’t have any tattoos; I’ve never been a fan. There’s nothing in this world I’ve ever seen, and I thought to myself, “I want that permanently marked on my body.” And I have children.

I’ll admit, however, on occasions I’ve seen other people with tattoos that I think look cool, and it’s made me ponder the notion and rethink my position for a moment or so before landing once again firmly on “no”.

Sad to say, Blazej’s Jordan feet tattoos didn’t make me rethink anything other than my faith in humanity.

His feet his choice and all that, but we’ve all had a pair of shoes we liked, and a year later, seeing them in pictures and wondering, “what was I thinking?” The good thing is, you can just not wear those shoes anymore.

I also have to say, as far as tattoos go - this one doesn’t look great.

I don’t know if it’s the fact that the artwork can’t be viewed without having to be subjected to human toenails, but I can’t look at these images for long. I think if you’re going to get anything tattooed on your feet, it should be Cinderella’s glass slippers.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Dean Gunther (@dean.gunther)

