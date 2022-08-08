Even Your Furry Friends Have A Preferred Playlist When Travelling In A Car. And It Rocks!

A study by a music professor out of the University of Glasgow, has found certain types of music can help your pet relax while travelling in a car.

Sam Sutton from the University of West London, said: 'Reggae and soft rock appear to have been the canine tunes of choice.

'Perhaps the combination of pristine studio production, dreadlocks and pleasing sound aesthetics contribute to what makes the dog's playlist of choice.'

Let’s take a look at the list:

'No woman no cry' – Bob Marley 'How Deep Is Your Love' – Bee Gees 'Dark Side of The Moon' – Pink Floyd 'I Want to Know What Love Is' – Foreigner 'One In 10' – UB40 'Hounds of Love' – Kate Bush 'Desperado' – The Eagles 'Many Rivers to Cross' – Jimmy Cliff 'Love is King' – Sade '(Everything I Do) I'll Do It for You' – Bryan Adams

So our dogs have the same music taste as my dad? Cool.

But how did these researchers know? Animal physiologists measured the dogs' heart rates and noted behavioural changes while the music was playing.

When the tunes were soft rock or reggae, they found their furry little friends to be more chill, man.

Surprisingly, each dog does have its own taste. 'Overall, the response to different genres was mixed, highlighting the possibility that, like humans, our canine friends have their own individual music preferences.' Said Professor Neil Evans.

Of course, there is a Spotify playlist, and you can it here.