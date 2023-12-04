The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Euros 2024 Draw Interrupted By Prankster Playing Naughty Noises

Euros 2024 Draw Interrupted By Prankster Playing Naughty Noises

The 2024 Euros are quickly approaching, but the ceremonial fixture draw was slightly derailed.

A prankster set off a raunchy ringtone during the reveal of the group stages in Germany.

The noises were heard several times in the background of the draw at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall. 

Manchester City legend David Silva and former Danish player Brian Laudrup somehow barely managed to keep their composure while drawing names while the noises went off.

In other footballing news, we have a very late nomination for the worst display of football this year.

Barnsley and Wycombe were nil-all in stoppage time, and when the Wycombe keeper was doing a bit of timewasting, keeping the ball at his feet near the goal.

Fed up, Barnsley player Cosgrove ran over and gave him a nudge. Dropping to the ground to convince the ref to give a foul, the keeper dropped the ball, leaving Cosgrove a clear goal to score. 

Ouch.

Australia Urged To Join Nuclear Energy Declaration At COP28
NEXT STORY

Australia Urged To Join Nuclear Energy Declaration At COP28

Advertisement

Related Articles

Australia Urged To Join Nuclear Energy Declaration At COP28

Australia Urged To Join Nuclear Energy Declaration At COP28

As COP28 heats up in Dubai, Australia is under international pressure to sign on to a declaration that would see us go nuclear by 2050.
Cher Reveals The Huge Mistake She Made On 'Believe'

Cher Reveals The Huge Mistake She Made On 'Believe'

Music legend Cher has revealed in a new interview that she didn't get a writer's credit on her hit song, 'Believe', missing out on "a lot of money" as a result.
Learner Driver Finally Passes Theory Test On 60th Attempt

Learner Driver Finally Passes Theory Test On 60th Attempt

A learner driver in the UK has finally passed the theory test after 59 failed attempts, spending £1,380 (over $2,600AUD) and around 60 hours on the process.
AI-Generated Image Of Remote Worker Shows What We Could Look Like In 25 Years

AI-Generated Image Of Remote Worker Shows What We Could Look Like In 25 Years

A job search website has created an AI-generated image of what ‘the future remote worker’ may look like in 25 years if they don’t change their remote work habits, with a risk of developing poor posture and increased wrinkles.
Billie Eilish Slams Variety For “Outing” Her On The Red Carpet

Billie Eilish Slams Variety For “Outing” Her On The Red Carpet

The singer-songwriter has taken to social media to air her frustrations with Variety, writing in a post on Instagram, “Thanks Variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am."