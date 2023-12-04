Euros 2024 Draw Interrupted By Prankster Playing Naughty Noises

A prankster set off a raunchy ringtone during the reveal of the group stages in Germany.

The noises were heard several times in the background of the draw at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall.

Manchester City legend David Silva and former Danish player Brian Laudrup somehow barely managed to keep their composure while drawing names while the noises went off.

In other footballing news, we have a very late nomination for the worst display of football this year.

Barnsley and Wycombe were nil-all in stoppage time, and when the Wycombe keeper was doing a bit of timewasting, keeping the ball at his feet near the goal.

Fed up, Barnsley player Cosgrove ran over and gave him a nudge. Dropping to the ground to convince the ref to give a foul, the keeper dropped the ball, leaving Cosgrove a clear goal to score.

Ouch.