The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

European Union To Open Talks With Ukraine About Joining The Union

European Union To Open Talks With Ukraine About Joining The Union

The European Union has announced it will open negotiations with Ukraine to attempt to ascend the country into the union.

European Council President Charles Michel said it was a ‘clear signal of hope for their people and our continent.’’

The process could take many years before Ukraine becomes a member, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the agreement as “a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe.”

However, some members do not agree with the negotiations opening, with Hungry’s Prime Minister saying, “Hungary’s perspective is clear: Ukraine is not ready for us to begin negotiations on its EU membership. It’s a completely illogical, irrational and improper decision.’’

Experts Dub December 15 The Most Sexless Day Of The Year
NEXT STORY

Experts Dub December 15 The Most Sexless Day Of The Year

Advertisement

Related Articles

Experts Dub December 15 The Most Sexless Day Of The Year

Experts Dub December 15 The Most Sexless Day Of The Year

Bad news for anyone planning for a big night tonight: according to expert data, December 15 is the most sexless day of the year.
Elephant Attacks Perth Family's Van In Sri Lanka

Elephant Attacks Perth Family's Van In Sri Lanka

The Basnayake family were on holiday in Sri Lanka, driving through a national park when they were met by a hungry elephant who ransacked their vehicle in search of food.
Man Blows Up His Own Home After Trying To Kill Cockroach With Bug Spray

Man Blows Up His Own Home After Trying To Kill Cockroach With Bug Spray

A man in Japan has well and truly killed a cockroach in his home after he accidentally burnt it down.
Streaming Platform Twitch Changes Rules To Allow ‘Artistic’ Nudity Content

Streaming Platform Twitch Changes Rules To Allow ‘Artistic’ Nudity Content

Streaming platform Twitch has announced changes to its rules around nudity and sexual content.
Sydney Endures Hottest Start To Summer On Record

Sydney Endures Hottest Start To Summer On Record

Sydney sweltered through its hottest start to Summer in over 160 years, with multiple days over 40 degrees.