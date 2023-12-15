European Union To Open Talks With Ukraine About Joining The Union

European Council President Charles Michel said it was a ‘clear signal of hope for their people and our continent.’’

The process could take many years before Ukraine becomes a member, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the agreement as “a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe.”

However, some members do not agree with the negotiations opening, with Hungry’s Prime Minister saying, “Hungary’s perspective is clear: Ukraine is not ready for us to begin negotiations on its EU membership. It’s a completely illogical, irrational and improper decision.’’