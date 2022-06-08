European Union Mandates USB-C Chargers For All Common Tech From 2026

The European Union has led by example, something the world has been asking for. One type of charging cord!

By 2026, all smartphones, tablets and laptops are required to use a common charger, the USB-C. As well as reducing a lot of consumer frustrations, it will also help reduce electronic waste.

By 2024, all new mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, hand-held video game devices, headphones, portable speakers, keyboards, mice, earbuds and other portable devices will need USB-C charging ports, the European Commission announced. By 2026, the law will apply to laptops.

Companies will also be required to sell these devices without a charger, once again cutting down on the waste.

“A common charger is a common sense for the many electronic devices on our daily lives,” Thierry Breton, the European commissioner who helped negotiate the deal, said in a statement.

It’s not uncommon for other counties to follow the European lead with technology legislation, so it’s only a matter of time before we see similar laws here in Australia.