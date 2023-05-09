European Space Agency Recommends All-Female Space Crew For Mars Mission As It Will Use Less Food And Oxygen

But before feminists cheer or misogynists write angry letters, the reason is efficiency.

ESA research suggests women use less oxygen, require less food and produce less carbon dioxide than male astronauts (and yes, that is fancy science speak for farting and burping).

In a simulation of a 1080-day mission with four female astronauts, the ESA predicted a saving of $158 million and 1694 kg of food compared to their male counterparts, which seems like a lot of food.

But I guess being that high up, you need to be prepared for the munchies.

With Mars being a 7-month journey from Earth, 7 and a half if you take the scenic route, the ESA are urging other space agencies to consider ways to reduce the mass of food that would need to be launched and stored on the mission.

And with 4 astronauts that is a lot of post-it notes on the shared space shuttle fridge so the others don’t eat your space yoghurt.

Another finding from the research suggested that an all-female crew would also free up eight cubic feet of space on the shuttle, which may lead some short kings to start applying to NASA now.

Just get your gut health in order and prove that you don’t burp or fart, but remember in space no one can hear you scream… that someone ate your space yoghurt from the shuttle fridge.