The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

European Space Agency Recommends All-Female Space Crew For Mars Mission As It Will Use Less Food And Oxygen

European Space Agency Recommends All-Female Space Crew For Mars Mission As It Will Use Less Food And Oxygen

In one giant leap for equality, a study from the European Space Agency (ESA) has suggested that NASA’s human mission to Mars, set to take place in the 2030s, should be an all-female crew.

But before feminists cheer or misogynists write angry letters, the reason is efficiency.

ESA research suggests women use less oxygen, require less food and produce less carbon dioxide than male astronauts (and yes, that is fancy science speak for farting and burping).

In a simulation of a 1080-day mission with four female astronauts, the ESA predicted a saving of $158 million and 1694 kg of food compared to their male counterparts, which seems like a lot of food.

But I guess being that high up, you need to be prepared for the munchies.

With Mars being a 7-month journey from Earth, 7 and a half if you take the scenic route, the ESA are urging other space agencies to consider ways to reduce the mass of food that would need to be launched and stored on the mission.

And with 4 astronauts that is a lot of post-it notes on the shared space shuttle fridge so the others don’t eat your space yoghurt.

Another finding from the research suggested that an all-female crew would also free up eight cubic feet of space on the shuttle, which may lead some short kings to start applying to NASA now.

Just get your gut health in order and prove that you don’t burp or fart, but remember in space no one can hear you scream… that someone ate your space yoghurt from the shuttle fridge.

Bluey Dominates U.S. Family Viewing As New Series Premieres
NEXT STORY

Bluey Dominates U.S. Family Viewing As New Series Premieres

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bluey Dominates U.S. Family Viewing As New Series Premieres

Bluey Dominates U.S. Family Viewing As New Series Premieres

Beloved Australian animated series Bluey has stormed the streaming charts in America, topping the list for most streamed 'acquired' series.
Bindi Irwin Opens Up About Her Battle With Endometriosis

Bindi Irwin Opens Up About Her Battle With Endometriosis

Bindi Irwin has opened up in a lengthy Instagram video about her long and arduous battle with debilitating endometriosis.
Avocado Prices Set To Drop As Strong Harvest Leads To Big Supply

Avocado Prices Set To Drop As Strong Harvest Leads To Big Supply

Avocado producers are expected to have another bumper crop, which could be good news for consumers with prices expected to drop.
Airline Accidentally Flies Woman To Jamaica Instead Of Florida, Even Though She Didn't Have A Passport

Airline Accidentally Flies Woman To Jamaica Instead Of Florida, Even Though She Didn't Have A Passport

A woman was left confused after she was flown to Jamaica instead of Florida without a passport.
Hotel Guest Wakes To Find An Employee Allegedly Sucking On His Toes

Hotel Guest Wakes To Find An Employee Allegedly Sucking On His Toes

A hotel guest has allegedly had a strange wake-up call in the U.S., when he was woken by a hotel employee sucking on his toes in the middle of the night.